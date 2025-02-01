Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Midnight Block Between Kalyan and Vangani Today; Check Timings

The Central Railway will take a special traffic block on Saturday night for the installation of the main girder of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) between Kalyan and Vangani. As a result, the last local train to Karjat will depart from CSMT at 11:51 PM. A special power block will be implemented between 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM for two hours. During the block, suburban services between Kalyan and Karjat will be suspended. The last local train to Karjat will depart from CSMT at 11:51 PM and reach Karjat at 1:49 AM, as per the Central Railway announcement.

Western Railway Disruption: On Friday afternoon, Western Railway's down slow line between Churchgate and Mumbai Central was disrupted for 20 minutes. This forced passengers to walk on the tracks. The disruption, which occurred from 3:28 PM to 3:51 PM, was caused by a technical failure of a local train traveling towards Mumbai Central near Mahalaxmi station.

Upcoming Disruptions on Sunday: A mega block will be imposed on Sunday affecting Mumbai Local trains. On the Central Railway, the fast line between Matunga and Mulund will be blocked, while on the Western Railway, the 5th line between Jogeshwari and Kandivali will be blocked.

Central Railway Block: A mega block will take place from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM on the fast line between Matunga and Mulund. During this time, down fast services from CSMT will be diverted to the slow line at Matunga, resulting in a 15-minute delay.

Western Railway Block: The mega block will be held between 9:30 AM and 1:30 PM on the 5th line between Jogeshwari and Kandivali. During this period, all trains from Bandra Terminus heading towards Andheri and Borivali will be diverted to the down fast line.