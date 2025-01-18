Mumbai Mega Block on January 19, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Timings

This Sunday Megablock, January 19, 2025, local train services on Central, Western and Transharbour lines will be affected during the day time. The weekly mega block is carried out for maintenance work of tracks, overhead wires and signalling. Railway argued passenger planned their journey accordingly.

Central Line

According to the Central Railway (CR), the mega block on Sunday will be on Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines from 11.30 am to 3.30 PM and from 11.20 am to 1.05 pm at the Karjat Station. DOWN fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.58 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow at Matunga, halting as per their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN fast line at Mulund station.

UP fast line services leaving Thane from 11.25 am to 3.27 pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund, halting as per their respective halts between Mulund and Matunga stations and will be re-diverted on the UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Suburban services between Neral and Khopoli will remain cancelled during the block period. Karjat-Khopoli locals departing Karjat at 12.00 hours and 13.15 hours and Khopoli-Karjat locals departing Khopoli at 11.20 hours and 12.40 hours will remain cancelled.

· CSMT-Karjat locals departing CSMT from 09.27 hrs to 11.14 hrs will be short-terminated at Neral station.

· Karjat-CSMT locals departing Karjat from 11.19 hrs to 13.00 hrs will short originate from Neral.

Western Line

There will be a block on Sunday between Borivali and Bhayandar on Western Line on UP fast line from 930 am to 1.30 pm to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP Fast line between Bhayandar and Borivali stations from 09:30 hrs to 13:30 hrs on Sunday, 19th January, 2025.

During the block period, all UP Fast line trains will be operated on the UP Slow line between Virar/Vasai Road – Borivali Stations. Due to this, some suburban services will remain cancelled.

Trans-Harbour Line

Sunday Mega Block will be imposed between Than, Vashi and Nerul stations on UP and DOWN lines in the Transharbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 am. Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Vashi at 10.25 am to departing Nerul at 04.09 pm and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm will remain suspended.

There is no block on the Harbour and Uran lines this Sunday.