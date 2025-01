Mumbai Mega Block on January 5, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western, Harbour and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details Here

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: Central Railway will conduct a Mega Block on January 5 from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM for essential maintenance work. This will affect services across the Central, Harbour, Western, and Trans-Harbour lines.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected on diverted slow line services between Matunga and Mulund. Harbour line services from CSMT to Panvel and Belapur, along with Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Panvel, will be suspended during this period.

Special trains will operate on the CSMT-Vashi section, and Thane-Vashi/Nerul services will continue.

Here's The Details of the Affected Services:

๐‚๐„๐๐“๐‘๐€๐‹ ๐‹๐ˆ๐๐„

๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š - ๐Œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฉ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ง ๐’๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐‹๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ“ ๐š๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ“ ๐ฉ๐ฆ

DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule

๐‡๐€๐‘๐๐Ž๐”๐‘ ๐‹๐ˆ๐๐„

๐•๐š๐ฌ๐ก๐ข - ๐๐š๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐”๐ฉ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‹๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ“ ๐š๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ’.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ“ ๐ฉ๐ฆ

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and

DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai โ€“ Vashi section during the block period.

๐“๐‘๐€๐๐’๐‡๐€๐‘๐๐Ž๐”๐‘ ๐‹๐ˆ๐๐„

๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง๐ž - ๐•๐š๐ฌ๐ก๐ข ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ“ ๐š๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ’.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ“ ๐ฉ๐ฆ

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and

DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

๐”๐‘๐€๐ ๐‹๐ˆ๐๐„

No Block

๐—ช๐„๐’๐“๐„๐‘๐ ๐‹๐ˆ๐๐„

๐‚๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ž - ๐Œ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐š๐ข ๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐”๐ฉ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ง ๐’๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐‹๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“ ๐š๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“ ๐ฉ๐ฆ

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 05th January, 2025.

During the block period, all UP and Down Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.