Mumbai: MPCB Issues Show-Cause Notice to Coastal Road Project Over Pollution Violations

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its Coastal Road project for failing to implement pollution control measures.

The notice follows an inspection of the project site where authorities found the area in disrepair. During the inspection, officials noted that water was not being sprayed on the road and dust was present, contributing to air pollution.

MPCB Joint Director V K Singh confirmed that the BMC and its contractors have been summoned for a personal hearing on Monday. The board has requested an action plan to address the pollution issues caused by the project.

Officials are expected to present their response during the hearing.