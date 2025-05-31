Mumbai Mega Block on June 01, 2025: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western, Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday, June 01, 2025: Mumbai Local train services on Western, Central and Harbour Lines will be affected on Sunday, June 1, 2025, due to scheduled mega blocks for maintenance and infrastructure work. The Central Railway will carry out a block between CSMT and Vidyavihar from 10.55 a.m. to 3.55 p.m. on slow lines, while Harbour Line services between CSMT and Bandra or Chunabhatti will remain suspended from 11.10 a.m. to 4.40 p.m. The Western Railway will continue a 36-hour block that began on Saturday afternoon to dismantle the elevated booking office at Kandivali Yard, resulting in cancellation of multiple suburban services. No blocks are scheduled on the Transharbour and Uran Lines.

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟓𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟓𝟓 𝐩𝐦

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 hrs to 15.45 hrs will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 hrs to 15.52 hrs will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 / 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟒𝟎 𝐩𝐦

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT / Vadala Road from 11.16 hrs to 16.47 hrs and DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 hrs to 16.43 hrs will remain suspended.

UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 hrs to 15.20 hrs and UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 hrs to 17.13 hrs will remain suspended.

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 hrs to 18.00 hrs during block period.

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝗪𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 - 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝

To facilitate the Dismantling of Elevated Booking Office at Kandivali Yard, a major block of 36 hours will be undertaken on the 5th line and yard lines from 13:00 hrs on Saturday, 31st May 2025, to 01:00 hrs in the intervening night of Sunday/Monday, i.e. 1st/2nd June, 2025.

During the block, suburban and mail express trains will be run on Fast Line. Due to this block, few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled.

