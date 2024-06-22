Mumbai Mega Block on June 23, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Harbour, and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Central Railway, Mumbai Division has announced a Mega Block on its suburban sections for undertaking crucial engineering and maintenance works on June 23, 2024. During this 5-hour period, several trains on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Bandra and CSMT - Panvel routes, as well as on the Harbour Line between CSMT/Panvel and Goregaon, and Churchgate - Goregaon, will stand cancelled.

During the Mega Block scheduled on June 23, 2024, slow services departing from Ghatkopar between 10:41 am and 3:10 pm will undergo diversion onto the UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations. These trains will make scheduled stops at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla stations.

On DOWN slow line

Last Local before the block will be Thane local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am.

First Local after the block will be Asangaon local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.32 pm.

On UP slow line

Last Local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be Badlapur local departing Kalyan at 9.13 am.

First Local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be Kalyan local departing Kalyan at 2.33 pm.

CSMT Mumbai – Chunabhatti / Bandra DOWN Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- CSMT Mumbai UP Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm



DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm & DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.



UP Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm &

UP Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.



On DOWN Harbour line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will depart CSMT Mumbai at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.56 pm



On UP Harbour line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Goregaon at 04.58 pm



Special services will run between CSMT Mumbai-Kurla & Panvel-Vashi sections during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.



These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.