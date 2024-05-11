Mumbai Mega Block on May 12, 2024: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details

On May 12, 2024, Central Railway's Mumbai Division has announced the implementation of a Mega Block on its suburban sections. The block will facilitate various essential engineering and maintenance works. Specifically, the Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines will be affected, with operations being suspended from 11:10 am to 3:10 pm.

During this period, DOWN fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai between 10:25 am and 2:45 pm will be rerouted onto the DOWN slow line at Matunga. These trains will make scheduled stops between Matunga and Mulund stations but are expected to arrive at their destinations approximately 15 minutes later than usual.

During the Mega Block scheduled for May 12, 2024, commuters traveling on the DOWN fast line can anticipate changes in their usual train schedules. The final local service departing from CSMT before the block will be the Badlapur local, set to leave at 10:20 am. Following the maintenance works, the first local service after the block will be the Badlapur local departing from CSMT at 3:03 pm.

On the UP fast line, commuters should note alterations to their travel plans as well. The last local service before the block is the Ambarnath local, expected to arrive at CSMT by 11:10 am. Once the maintenance activities are completed, the first local service after the block will be the Karjat local, reaching CSMT at 3:55 pm.

UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.



HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

On DOWN HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am.

First local after the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.44 pm.

On UP HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 10.05 am

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 3.45 pm.