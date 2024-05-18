Mumbai Mega Block on May 19, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines On Sunday; Check Details

The Central Railway's Mumbai Division will conduct a Mega Block on its suburban sections for engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The UP and DOWN FAST lines between Matunga and Mulund stations will be affected from 11:05 am to 3:55 pm. DOWN FAST line services departing from CSMT Mumbai between 10:25 am and 3:35 pm will be diverted onto the DOWN SLOW line at Matunga, stopping at their scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations, and will arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be redirected back to the DOWN FAST line at Mulund. UP FAST line services departing Thane between 10:50 am and 3:46 pm will be diverted to the UP SLOW line at Mulund, stopping at their scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga. They will then be redirected to the UP FAST line at Matunga station, arriving at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

On DOWN SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 10.20 am.

First local after the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT will be at 3.39 pm.

On UP SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Ambarnath local arriving CSMT at 11.10 am.

First local after the block will be Asangaon local arriving CSMT at 4.44 pm.

UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.



HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

On DOWN HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am.

First local after the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.44 pm.

On UP HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 10.05 am.

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 3.45 pm.