Mumbai Mega Block on May 26, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines On Sunday; Check Details

On Sunday, May 26th, 2024, Central Railway's Mumbai Division has announced a Mega Block on its suburban sections. This block will be operational between Matunga and Thane stations, affecting both UP and DOWN Slow Lines. Scheduled from 11:05 am to 3:35 pm, the block is aimed at facilitating essential engineering and maintenance works along this stretch. Western Line between Goregaon and Borivali stations. This block will be in operation from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, impacting both Up and Down Slow Lines.

From 10:14 am to 3:09 pm, DOWN Slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai will experience diversions. They will be rerouted onto the DOWN Fast line between Matunga and Thane Stations. During this period, these services will skip halts at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, and Nahur Railway Stations. Upon reaching Thane Station, they will be redirected back onto the Down Slow line, ultimately arriving at their destination approximately 15 minutes later than scheduled.

Similarly, UP FAST line services departing Kalyan between 10:25 am and 3:10 pm will undergo diversions. They will be diverted onto the UP Fast line between Thane and Matunga Railway Stations, bypassing halts at Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vidyavihar Railway Stations. Upon reaching Matunga Station, these services will be re-diverted onto the UP Slow line, resulting in an approximate delay of 15 minutes upon arrival at their destination.

On DOWN SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Titwala local leaving CSMT at 9.53 am.

First local after the block will be Kalyan local leaving CSMT will be at 3.18 pm.

On UP SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Asangaon local arriving CSMT at 9.55 am.

First local after the block will be Titwala local arriving CSMT at 3.24 pm.

CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra DOWN Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- CSMT UP Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm



DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.



UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.



On DOWN Harbour line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will leave CSMT at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will leave CSMT at 04.56 pm



On UP Harbour line:

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Goregaon at 04.58 pm

During the block period, special services will be operational between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) to facilitate commuters. Additionally, Harbour line passengers are authorized to utilize Main Line and Western Railway services for travel between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.