Mumbai Mega Block on November 17: 12 Hours Block in Western Line; Check Details of Harbour and Central Train Services on Sunday

Local train services on every Sunday remain disrupted as due to mega block due to maintenance work of railway tracks, signalling updates, and overhead wire repair work. This Sunday on November 17, there will be a mega block on Central, Harbour and Western Lines, while Western Line to go under 12 hours block between Jogeshwari and Goregaon local railway stations both UP and DOWN and Western-bound Harbour line from 11.30 pm on Saturday up till 11.30 am Sunday.

Western Line Mega Block

In order to carry out the work of re-girdering of Bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon, a 12-hour block will be undertaken on both UP & DOWN Slow lines as well as UP & DOWN Harbour lines. The block will be taken from 11.30 PM on Saturday till 11.30 AM on Sunday that is on November 16 and 17. Due to this block, few suburban train services plying over Western Railway and some Mail / Express trains will be affected. Also, suburban services on the Harbour line between Andheri and Goregaon will not be available during the block period.

During the block the trains will be worked as under:

1) All UP & DOWN Slow lines will be worked on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Andheri & Goregaon/Borivali and will not halt at Ram Mandir for want of platform.

2) All the Harbour line services departing from Central Railway will only run up to Andheri and be reversed during the block period.

3) Some Churchgate – Goregaon/Borivali Slow services will be short-terminated and reversed from Andheri.

4) During the block, UP & DOWN Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10 - 20 minutes.

5) The list of cancellations of suburban trains and details of short termination will be available at all suburban stations.

6) During the block, NO trains will be available at Ram Mandir in UP and DOWN directions.

Central Mega Line Block

There will be 5 hours block in Central Line between Matunga and Mulund station in both Up and Down lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 PM. DOWN slow line services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.14 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP slow line services departing Thane from 11.07 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on the UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations, halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion. They will then be re-diverted on the UP slow line at Matunga station and arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line Mega Block

Harbour Line will also witness 5 5-hour mega block this Sunday as local train services will be affected between Kural and Vashi in both the Up and Down lines. DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi, Belapur, Panvel departing CSMT from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP Harbour line services for CSMT departing Panvel, Belapur, Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled. However, Special services will run between CSMT-Kurla and Kurla-Panvel, Vashi, during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi / Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Meanwhile, there are no mega blocks on the Transharbour Line and Uran Line this Sunday.