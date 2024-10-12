Mumbai Mega Block on October 13: No Mega Block This Sunday; Night Restrictions for Carnac Road Over Bridge Work in Central Line

There will be no mega block on October 13, 2024, over the Mumbai Division of Central Railway and Western Railway. However, Central Railway's Mumbai Division will conduct special traffic and power blocks to launch open web girders for the reconstruction of Carnac Road Over Bridge (Span-1). This will take place between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid stations at KM 0/1-2, using a road crane on during the night of October 12/13 and October 13/14.

The special traffic and power Blocks will be operated as under:

DAY 1

There will be a hour's block between Up and Down slow Lines and Up and Down Fast Lines Between Byculla and CSMT and Up and Down between Vadala Road and CSMT of Harbour line from 12 am to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday.

During the block period, suburban services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT section on the Main Line and Vadala Road and CSMT on the Harbour Line. The Up and Down suburban services on Mian Line will be short-terminated/originated at Byculla, Parel and Kurla stations.

Similarly, Up and Down suburban services on Harbour Line will be short-terminated/originated at Vadala Road station.

On Main Line

The last local from CSMT on Down Slow Line for Titwala will depart CSMT at 11.42 pm and arrive at 01.26 am. The last local from CSMT on Down Fast Line will run as per schedule. The last local for CSMT on Up Slow Line from Ambarnath will depart Kalyan at 10.12 pm and arrive at CSMT at 11.44 pm.

The last local for CSMT on Up Fast Line will depart Kasara at 10.33 pm and arrive at CSMT at 11.38 pm.

Details of other affected suburban trains are as follows:

First local from CSMT on DOWN SLOW Line for Titwala: CSMT Dep 06.14 hrs & Titwala Arr 07.58 hrs.

First local from CSMT on DOWN FAST Line for Badlapur: CSMT Dep 06.24 hrs & Badlapur Arr 07.45 hrs.

First local for CSMT on UP SLOW Line from Kasara: Thane Dep 05.34 hrs & CSMT Arr 06.30 hrs.

First local for CSMT on UP FAST Line from Karjat: Karjat Dep 04.53 hrs & CSMT Arr 06.51

On Harbour Line

Last local from CSMT for Panvel on DOWN HARBOUR Line: CSMT Dep 23.30 hrs & Panvel Arr 00.50 hrs.

Last local for CSMT from Panvel on UP HARBOUR Line: Panvel Dep 22:23 hrs & CSMT Arr 23.43 hrs.

Last local from CSMT for Goregaon on DOWN HARBOUR Line: CSMT Dep 23:26 hrs & Goregaon Arr 00:21 hrs.

Last local for CSMT from Bandra/Goregaon on UP HARBOUR Line: Bandra Dep 22.49 hrs & CSMT Arr 23.20 hrs.

First train on DOWN HARBOUR Line towards Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from CSMT: CSMT Dep 06.16 hrs & Panvel Arr 07.37 hrs.

First train on DOWN HARBOUR Line towards Bandra/Goregaon from CSMT: CSMT Dep 06.28 hrs & Goregaon Arr 07.22 hrs.

First train on UP HARBOUR Line from Vashi/Belapur/Panvel towards CSMT: Panvel Dep 05.05 hrs & CSMT Arr 06.24 hrs.

First train on UP HARBOUR Line from Bandra/Goregaon towards CSMT: Goregaon Dep 05.33 hrs & CSMT Arr 06.28 hrs.

In addition several long distance trains for CSMT will be short terminated at Dadar. These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.