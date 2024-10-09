Mumbai Metro-3 (Aqua Line): First Day Sees 15,713 Passengers Riding the Underground Line

Mumbaikars have mixed feelings about metro services, but the excitement for the new Metro-3, which runs underground through the city center, has been high. On Monday, this much-anticipated metro line officially opened, welcoming 15,713 passengers on its first day as they traveled from BKC to Aarey. Metro-3 began operations at 11 AM on Monday. The morning was quiet, but ridership surged in the evening as many people chose the underground metro for their commute.

While talking to leading portal Lokmat.com Several commuters shared their thoughts on the new service.Vicky Shinde, a student, said, "Nine of us decided to ride the metro after finishing an internal exam at college. Our first trip was fantastic, traveling from Seepz to BKC." Mohammad Ansari, a senior citizen, shared his excitement: "I've watched the construction of the metro line for eight years, so I was eager to try it. The metro is very cool and enjoyable."

Neeta Sawant, a housewife, spoke about the convenience: "Every day, I drive from Vileparle to Marol Naka to drop my daughter at school, which takes an hour. The metro ride was only half an hour, and I avoided traffic jams. However, I do need to walk a bit from Vileparle station to reach the expressway. If there are good bus and rickshaw options near the station, it would make the journey even easier."

Metro Timetable:

Monday to Saturday:

First train: 6:30 AM

Last train: 10:30 PM

Sunday:

First train: 8:30 AM

Last train: 10:30 PM

The launch of Metro-3 has generated excitement among Mumbaikars, who look forward to shorter travel times and less congestion. As the metro service expands, improving last-mile connectivity will be crucial to maximizing its benefits.