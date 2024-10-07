Mumbai Metro Line 3: City's First Underground Aqua Sees Long Queues at Stations on Opening Day (Watch Video)

Mumbai Metro-3 or the Aqua Line which is the city's first underground Metro service officially opened for the public on Monday. The newly launched underground metro is expected to reduce road traffic by 35 per cent and save approximately 350,000 litres of fuel every day. Satyendra Singh commented: "It is a huge relief for the public, as we will no longer suffer from the mental stress caused by traffic. This will save us time as well, as earlier, it used to take around one to one-and-a-half hours to commute. People are experiencing convenience, and I appreciate PM Modi for the infrastructure and development initiatives under his governance."

🚇 Mumbai Metro 3 is off to a fantastic start! Mumbaikars are loving it, with long queues at stations showcasing the excitement. Here's to smoother, faster commutes for everyone! 🌆 #MumbaiMetro3#PublicTransport#MumbaiLife 🚀🛤️ pic.twitter.com/TGo4cB5nqy — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 7, 2024

Jahangir Sheikh expressed gratitude: "I would like to thank the management and the government for this initiative. Earlier, we used to associate such infrastructure with foreign countries, but it’s heartening to see it here now. It will save time and allow us more hours to work. PM Modi is doing excellent work, continuously surprising us with advancements in infrastructure, roadways, and public comfort. "This project is being called a game-changer for Mumbai, with estimates suggesting that around 1.7 million people will benefit from this service daily. The newly launched underground metro is expected to reduce road traffic by 35 per cent and save approximately 350,000 litres of fuel every day. Mumbai Metro-3 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The metro line runs between BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) and Aarey, covering ten stations along the route.

This segment features 10 stations, with nine trains operating a total of 96 daily trips. The fares will range from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50, and services will run from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays, while on weekends, the first train will depart at 8:30 AM, maintaining the same closing time. Tickets can be purchased via a dedicated app or at physical counters. The Aqua Line corridor, stretching 33.5 km, is designed to alleviate congestion and improve connectivity. Notably, the corridor includes the Aarey, MIDC, SEEPZ, Marol Naka, CSMIA T1 (Terminal 1), Sahar Road, CSMIA T2 (Terminal 2), Vidyanagari, Dharavi, and BKC stations, with only Aarey being a grade-level station. The Metro 3 corridor has been developed at a cost of Rs 37,275.82 crore and is expected to be fully operational by June 2025. There are also plans to extend the service up to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli by February 2025, further enhancing Mumbai’s public transport system.



