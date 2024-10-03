Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line Ticket Rates: Everything You Need to Know About Fares, Service Route and More

The Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line, which runs from Colaba to Seepz, is set to be inaugurated on October 5. Following this, the first phase of the metro service is scheduled to commence on October 6, connecting Aarey to BKC. Tickets for the journey from Aarey to BKC will be priced at Rs 50, with the minimum fare on this route starting at Rs 10.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is building a 33.5-km metro line that will feature a total of 27 stations. The first phase will launch the segment connecting Aarey to BKC, encompassing 10 stations along a 12.2-km route. The minimum ticket price for this segment will be Rs 10, while commuters traveling from Aarey to BKC will need to pay Rs 50.

Fare Details for Mumbai Metro Passengers

Passengers traveling from Aarey JVLR to Marol Naka will be charged a fare of Rs 20. For those heading to Airport T1 Terminal Station from Aarey JVLR, the fare will be Rs 30. Additionally, a fare of Rs 40 will apply for journeys to Bandra Colony station.

Metro-3 Train Schedule

The first train on the Metro-3 line is scheduled to depart at 6:30 AM, while the last train will leave at 10:30 PM.

Stations in the First Phase of Metro-3; The first phase of the Metro-3 line includes the following stations: