Mumbai Metro 3: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate BKC-Worli Stretch Of Aqua Line Phase 2A On May 9, To Open For Public From May 10

CM Devendra Fadnavis will officially inaugurate the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 (Aarey-BKC-Atre Chowk) expansion to Worli on Friday. A portion of Aqua Line-3, measuring 12.69 km from Aarey Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), of the 33.5 km complete length, has been in service since October 7, 2024. It will only take 39 minutes to get from Aarey-JVLR in the Mumbai suburbs to Acharya Atre Chowk, South Mumbai's Worli, once the full line starts operating on Friday. Kotak BKC, Dharavi, Sitaladevi, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk are among the stations on the enlarged stretch.

The first completely underground metro line in Mumbai is Metro Line 3. A number of crowded regions, including Dharavi, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex), will be connected by the newly opened 22-kilometer route. With 27 stations, including Mumbai Central, CSMT, and Churchgate, the 33.5 km corridor would connect Aarey Depot in the north to Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai once it is fully operational.

Time savings, pollution reduction, and less strain on Mumbai's congested roads and local trains are all benefits of this metro line. Traffic-heavy roads like Dr. Annie Besant Road and Lady Jamshedji Road will see some respite.

With fares starting at just ₹10 and going up to ₹60, most Mumbaikars can afford it.

There are still some connectivity problems, though. For instance, the Dadar Metro station is one kilometre from the main train station, which could be inconvenient for certain commuters.

Modern infrastructure was taken into consideration when designing the new stations. For easy access and departure, Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates have been erected. Wide staircases and lifts have been installed to provide accessibility for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and those with bags. The interiors appear spotless and well-lit, indicating a top-notch commute.

Also Read: Travel From Mumbai Airport To Get Costlier? New UDF Rates Effective From May 16, 2025 – Check More Details

Mumbai has made significant progress in creating a cutting-edge, effective, and eco-friendly transport system with the Aqua Line 3. In addition to reducing surface traffic, the totally underground metro will give millions of people a dependable and safe way to travel.

The metro will eventually link important train stations and business districts after the remaining phases are finished, serving as the backbone of Mumbai's public transportation system.