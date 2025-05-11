Mumbai Metro 3 News: Over 26,000 Riders Take BKC-Worli Route On Opening Day

Mumbai Metro Line 3, which runs from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli, opened for service on Saturday. Residents of these localities will greatly benefit from the huge reduction in travel time and traffic congestion. Approximately 26,000 commuters travelled from the metro line on its first day of operation. Only 15,000 people had used the metro on May 3, when its operations were limited to BKC, thus, the increase in passenger surge is noteworthy. This demonstrates that many people appreciate the service of the metro on this route.

In addition, the metro administration has been implementing a number of innovative strategies to encourage public travel among Maharashtra's residents. In an effort to increase foot traffic, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) had formed a partnership with a shopping centre. The Hindustan Times cited an MMRCL official as saying, "As part of our commitment to seamless travel, we have partnered with Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, to offer a free shuttle service from Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka) Metro Station to the mall, enhancing last-mile connectivity."

The authority will use a total of eight metro trains to run 244 trains a day on the route. It is predicted that it will take 15 to 20 minutes to travel the full distance. Every six minutes and twenty seconds, trains will run.

Of Aqua Line-3's 33.5 km total length, 12.69 km from Aarey Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has been operational since October 7, 2024. When the whole line begins service on Friday, the trip from Aarey-JVLR in the Mumbai suburbs to Acharya Atre Chowk in South Mumbai's Worli will only take 39 minutes. The stations on the extended length are Kotak BKC, Dharavi, Sitaladevi, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk.