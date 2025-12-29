Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 To Run Overnight on 31st December for New Year 2026 Celebrations; Check Timings and Other Details

December 29, 2025

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 Update: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announced overnight operations on Metro Line 3 for New Year celebrations. The Aqua Line will run continuously on the night of December 31 to support safe and convenient travel across the city.

The special service will begin at 10:30 p.m. on December 31, 2025. Trains will operate through the night until 5:55 a.m. on January 1, 2026. Regular services will resume from 5:55 a.m. as scheduled.

Mumbai witnesses heavy crowds during the New Year celebrations. To avoid road congestion and ensure hassle-free travel for commuters, this special arrangement has been planned. The overnight metro service is expected to be especially helpful from a safety perspective, particularly for women and families.

The corporation urged commuters to follow Metro rules and make use of the extended service during the New Year celebrations.

