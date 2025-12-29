Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 To Run Overnight on 31st December for New Year 2026 Celebrations; Check Timings and Other Details

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 Update: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announced overnight operations on Metro Line 3 for New Year celebrations. The Aqua Line will run continuously on the night of December 31 to support safe and convenient travel across the city.

📢 AquaLine Runs All Night This New Year! 🌙🚇



📅 31st December 2025 – 1st January 2026

🕙 Night Services: 10:30 PM onwards till 5:55 AM

🕕 Regular Services Resume: 5:55 AM on 1st January 2026



🔹Celebrate responsibly. Travel comfortably🔹



नववर्षाच्या सेलिब्रेशनसाठी मेट्रो…

The special service will begin at 10:30 p.m. on December 31, 2025. Trains will operate through the night until 5:55 a.m. on January 1, 2026. Regular services will resume from 5:55 a.m. as scheduled.

Mumbai witnesses heavy crowds during the New Year celebrations. To avoid road congestion and ensure hassle-free travel for commuters, this special arrangement has been planned. The overnight metro service is expected to be especially helpful from a safety perspective, particularly for women and families.

The corporation urged commuters to follow Metro rules and make use of the extended service during the New Year celebrations.