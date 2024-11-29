Mumbai Metro Goes Green: WhatsApp Ticketing Drives Paperless Travel on Lines 2A and 7

Mumbai’s Metro Lines 2A and 7 are advancing towards a greener and smarter future. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) reports that 56% of ticket bookings on these lines are now made digitally, thanks to the recently launched WhatsApp-based ticketing service. This marks a sharp rise from 46% just a month earlier, showcasing the growing adoption of paperless travel.

Launched in late October, the WhatsApp service enables commuters to book tickets seamlessly by messaging “Hi” to 86526 35500 or scanning QR codes at metro stations. This initiative has also led to a 10% reduction in paper ticket usage, underscoring the metro’s commitment to sustainability. Additionally, options like the Mumbai One Card and Maha Mumbai Metro App have enhanced convenience for passengers.

MMMOCL plans to extend the WhatsApp ticketing system to the Aqua Line (Metro Line 3), setting a benchmark for eco-friendly and user-friendly travel across Mumbai’s metro network.