Mumbai Metro Line 3: 11 Underground Metro Stations To Be Renamed Ahead of October 2024 Launch; Check Details

Mumbai is poised for a significant transformation in its public transportation system with the upcoming launch of its first underground metro line. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is set to inaugurate Phase I of the Metro 3 corridor, which will connect Aarey to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). This 12-kilometre stretch represents a major milestone in Mumbai’s urban development, providing a faster and more efficient travel option for long-distance commuters.

The Union Government has approved the renaming of 11 stations along the underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ). This aqua line extends 33.5 km and features 27 metro stations. Notably, passenger services on the segment from Aarey to BKC are expected to commence next week, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to officially launch it between October 3 and 5. The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey and BKC includes 10 stations, and safety inspections by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety are currently underway. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is also working on completing the remaining sections of the line, anticipated to be finished by March 2025.

Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC, noted the updates to station names, explaining, “In the 2013 notification, the airport stations were labeled International and Domestic. They are now designated as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport – T1 and T2.” Additionally, a station previously named Bandra has been changed to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to better reflect its location.



