Mumbai Metro Line 3 App Glitch: MMRC Urges Android Users to Avoid Latest Update

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has advised Android users not to update the "MetroConnect3" app due to a technical glitch affecting the app's functionality. In a statement posted on X, MMRC informed Android users, "Please avoid updating the app if prompted," adding that iOS devices remain unaffected. The technical issue stems from a "Google Play review error," and MMRC is actively collaborating with Google to address it. Despite this glitch, Android users can still book tickets without updating the app. Alternatively, ticket purchases can be made via the MMRC website at mmrcl.com.

The first phase of the 12.69-kilometer Aqua Line, linking Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), was inaugurated last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of Mumbai’s inaugural underground metro line, this corridor will eventually extend from Colaba to Aarey JVLR. The Aqua Line operates from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 7, with regular service hours beginning on October 8, running from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays.

4o