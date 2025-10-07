Mumbai Metro Line 3: Final Phase to Open on 8th October for Commuters – Key Details Inside

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) is all set to open its final phase on October 8 (Wednesday). The line runs from Science Centre in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south, covering 11 key stations in South Mumbai. It will be the city’s first underground metro line, also known as the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line. The first stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 was inaugurated in October last year, connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey. The latest extension links business hubs, residential areas, and prominent historical landmarks. The fully operational Aqua Line spans 33.5 km from Aarey Colony in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south, featuring 27 stations, all underground except the Aarey depot.

Aqua line route

Metro 3, aqua Line is a 33.5 km corridor which will connect Aarey Colony in the North to Cuffe Parade in the South. This route will have 27 stations, which are build underground line runs entirely underground, except for the Aarey Depot. This route will also integrate the Metro with the existing transport network, including stops at Mumbai Central, CSMT Metro and Churchgate for the suburban railways and Marol Naka for Metro Line 1. This route will also have direct connectivity to the Domestic (T1) and International (T2) Airports.

🚇 Ms. Ashwini Bhide, MD, MMRC, accompanied by Mr. S.K. Gupta, Director (Projects), Mr. R. Ramana, Director (Planning), Mr. Rajeev, Director (Systems), and other senior officials of #MMRC, undertook a site visit to #Kalbadevi, #Girgaon, and #VidhanBhavan metro stations today to… pic.twitter.com/rAajl7CIYE — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 3, 2025

Key Station Includes

Nehru Science Centre Mahalaxmi Mumbai Central Grant Road Girgaon Kalbadevi CSMT Hutatma Chowk Churchgate Vidhan Bhavan Cuffe Parade

Based on the distance, Mumbai metro line 3 fare structure will be affordable for the commuters, estimated price is as follow.

Up to 3km: Rs. 10 Between 3Km to 12 km: Rs 20. For 18-24 km: Rs 40 for 24-30 km: Rs 50 for 30-36 km: Rs 60

As per the reports max fare will be capped at Rs 80 excluding Metro 3. Passengers can pay using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), Paper QR codes, or WhatsApp e-tickets. Aqua Line, expected to serve over 1.7 million passengers daily, is a vital infrastructure project that will improve North-South connectivity and reduce strain on the financial capital's transportation networks.