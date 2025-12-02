Mumbai Metro Line 9: Government Cancels Proposed Dongri Car Shed Project After Strong Public Opposition

The Maharashtra government has officially decided to cancel the proposed metro car shed project at Dongri in Mira-Bhayandar. An official notification confirming the cancellation is expected to be issued soon. According to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the decision was taken after considering continuous objections raised by local residents, environmental concerns, and land-use complications. Citizens and several environmental groups had been demanding that the project be withdrawn due to its potential ecological impact. Sarnaik stated on Monday that the government reviewed all reports and feedback before reaching the final conclusion to scrap the project permanently.

During a review meeting held at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) headquarters, officials discussed the challenges linked to the earlier proposal. Metropolitan Commissioner Ashwinkumar Mudgal, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, and Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma were present along with other officials. The meeting also focused on future planning and restructuring after the cancellation. Authorities stated that since large-scale land was required for the Dongri car shed, the project would have led to tree cutting, traffic disruption, and changes to the development plan. These concerns strengthened the opposition.

The government has now begun exploring alternative land options for the metro car shed. Sarnaik said that after a detailed study of objections submitted by local communities, civil groups, and environmental activists, it became clear that shifting the project elsewhere would be a more sustainable choice. Once the official notification is released, the process of identifying a new location will be fast-tracked. He added that despite the change in plans, the state administration is committed to completing the metro project within the scheduled timeline, and the planning process for the revised layout is already underway.

The proposed Dongri metro car shed was originally part of the 13.5-kilometre Metro Line 9 project. Work on the first phase is nearly complete, and the Dahisar to Kashigaon stretch is expected to open to the public by December. Officials also discussed whether a car shed may not be required at all if an elevated parking system is used. This structure, planned near the last station at Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, could accommodate up to eight metro trains. If implemented, this alternative could eliminate the need for fresh land acquisition.