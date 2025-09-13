Mumbai Metro Line 9 Safety Lapse: Major Tragedy Averted as Iron Jack Falls Near Bhayandar Bridge (Watch Video)

A major tragedy was averted on Saturday evening, September 13, at the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 9 site near the Bhayandar East-West bridge. An X (formerly Twitter) user who shared the video claimed that a heavy iron jack fell from the metro bridge into a busy public area below. However, no injuries were reported, he said, but the incident sparked outrage among local residents and concern about public safety.

According to the X post, the incident occurred at around 5.40 pm, narrowly missing shops, including a garage under the street. A 0.50-second clip shared by an X user name Gems of Mira Bhayandar shows a silver-plated iron jack on the ground, where chaos in the surrounding can be heard from the people questioning the safety of the people and the possible death if it could have fallen on someone's head.

Also Read | Big Relief for Mira-Bhayandar Commuters as Dahisar Toll Plaza to Be Shifted Near Versova Bridge Before Diwali.

Further in the video, an alleged contractor in a white shirt and blue jeans is talking over the phone, ignoring public questions over the tragedy and escape from the spot.

The video is now going viral on X, allowing the netizens to criticise the contractor and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Also demanding accountability and immediate action.

🚨 Major Safety Lapse by @MMRDAOfficial.

A 30kg iron jack fell from Metro Line 9 site into a public area with shops & garages.



No one hurt, but this could’ve been fatal. Contractor JKumar must be held accountable as similar accidents have happened before!#MiraBhayandar#Metro9pic.twitter.com/jOfxf0haEo — Gems of Mira Bhayandar (@GemsOfMBMC) September 13, 2025

Note: LokmatTimes.com has not verified the authenticity of this viral video.

An X user in a comment on the video said, "This isn't the first time that the metro contractor of Line 9 has been involved in such serious lapses. This has happened repeatedly. @MMRDAOfficial wake up and act on this."

Another user wrote, "This is extremely dangerous! A 30kg iron jack falling in a public area could have led to a major tragedy. Such negligence shows serious gaps in safety protocols. Authorities and contractors must be held strictly accountable."

However, no official statement has been made from the MMRDA or Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) regarding the incident.