Mumbai Metro One Adds Additional Train Services Between Versova and Ghatkopar on New Year Eve

Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd (MMOPL) will run additional train services for the convenience of passengers on New Year's Eve on Wednesday, December 31. These services will ensure seamless travel for commuters during celebration hours.

MMOPL will run 28 additional train trips On December 31 to January 1, 2026. A total of 504 trips will be operated during these hours. The last train will depart Versova (VER) station at 2.14 am and Ghatkopar at 2.40 am.

Apart from the metro, Western Railway, Central Railway and BEST Bus will operate extra trains and buses overnight for commuters attending the New Year celebration across the city and its suburbs.

Western Railway Trains on New Year

Western Railway (WR) will operate eight extra services out of which four trains will run from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to Churchgate. Services will start after 12:15 am and continue until around 5:00 am.

Central Railway Trains on New Year

Central Railway (CR) to run additional trips on December 31 and January 1, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalyan on the Main Line and Panvel on the Harbour Line. Trains will leave from 1.30 am and return at the same time with arrivals at 3 am on the main line and 2.50 am on the Harbour line.

Special BEST Buses

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will operate special buses connecting popular beaches from 10 pm to 12:30 am. Heritage tour buses will also run in South Mumbai from 5:30 pm until early morning to accommodate New Year’s Eve celebrations.