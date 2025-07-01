Mumbai: MHADA Appoints Rustomjee Group to Redevelop 25 Buildings at GTB Nagar in Sion Koliwada

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has appointed Keystone Realtors, which works under listed developers Rustomjee Group, to undertake the redevelopment of 25 buildings at Guri Teg Bahadur Nagar (GTBN) in Mumbai's Sion Koliwada area. The project spans 11.20 acres and will yield 25,700 sq meters of built-up space for MHADA, a housing society with an FSI of 4.5, including fungible area.

During the redevelopment project, over 1,200 families of Sindhi refugee origin will be rehabilitated. The society, originally constructed in 1958 for post-independence migrants, was declared unsafe in 2020 and subsequently demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), according to the Economic Times newspaper.

After the demolition, the residents had to seek alternative temporary shifting. In response to consistent appeals made by the tenant societies, the State Government approved the redevelopment of the site through MHADA, despite the land being privately owned.

As per the MHADA redevelopment plan, each tenant will get a free 635-square-foot apartment. The development authority will provide a monthly rent of Rs 20,000 until the project is completed and cover five years of maintenance charges post-possession. The redevelopment project received cabinet approval in February 2024, followed by a Government Resolution.