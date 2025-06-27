Mumbai: MHADA Resolves 27 Citizen Issues in Second Janata Darbar Session

Mumbai: As part of the Maharashtra government’s 100-day action plan to ensure timely redressal of citizen complaints, the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, under MHADA, organised its second Janata Darbar today. A total of 27 citizen grievances were heard, covering a range of issues including redevelopment delays, non-receipt of rent from developers, transfer and tenancy complications, and requests for certified documents.

The session was held at Bharat Ratna Gulzarilal Nanda Hall, MHADA Headquarters, Bandra (East), and chaired by Milind Shambharkar, Chief Officer of the Board.

During the session, Shambharkar directed officials from relevant departments to ensure prompt and effective resolution of each case. He emphasized citizen-centric governance and accountability in handling complaints, especially those involving cess-registered buildings under redevelopment.

The initiative is in accordance with the directives issued by Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Housing Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Vice President and CEO of MHADA, Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), has instructed all regional MHADA boards to conduct such sessions under the “Redressal of Citizens’ Grievances” component of the seven-point, 100-day program.

Through this second Janata Darbar, the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, proactive governance, and citizen welfare.