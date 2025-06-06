Mumbai: MHADA Extends Amnesty Scheme for Redeveloped Buildings Till December 2025

Mumbai: In a major relief for housing societies under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the state government has approved an extension of the special amnesty scheme until December 31, 2025. The move will benefit around 80 housing societies in Mumbai city and suburbs that are awaiting occupancy certificates (OC) and seeking a waiver of interest on the additional premium amount.

Two separate schemes have been extended—one run by the MHADA Mumbai Board for interest waiver on additional premium charges levied during redevelopment, and another by MHADA’s Building Permission Department to expedite the issuance of occupancy certificates for buildings redeveloped under Development Control Regulations (DCR) 1991.

Under the first scheme, as per Authority Resolution No. 6260 dated June 4, 2007, housing societies liable to pay additional premium during redevelopment will now be exempted from interest payments and required to pay only the principal amount. Many societies had failed to clear these dues, which had led to delays in issuing occupancy certificates. This, in turn, forced residents to pay higher property taxes, water charges, and face difficulties in property transactions despite buildings being physically completed and handed over by developers.

The second amnesty scheme targets redeveloped buildings which received building permissions up to November 12, 2018, under DCR 1991. These societies will be eligible for occupancy certificates based on the plot area allotted by MHADA. In addition, the scheme offers up to 75% concession on penalty charges imposed for unauthorized alterations such as enclosed flower beds, extended balconies, or construction beyond approved plans.

Revised building plans and associated penalty fees will still be charged as per the current regulations. However, the overall relief is expected to significantly ease the financial burden on societies and individual flat owners.

MHADA has published detailed information about the schemes on its official website https://mhada.gov.in and urged all eligible societies to avail the benefits and complete the formalities to secure their occupancy certificates.

The extension of these schemes is expected to provide much-needed compliance relief and regularization to dozens of housing societies caught in procedural and financial deadlock for years.