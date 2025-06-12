Mumbai: MHADA Initiates Tender Process for Kamathipura’s Cluster Redevelopment Project

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has floated a tender to appoint a construction and development agency for the long-awaited cluster redevelopment of the Kamathipura area in South Mumbai. The project will be implemented through MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) under the provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034, Regulation 33(9).

Spread across 34 acres, the Kamathipura project aims to transform one of Mumbai’s oldest and most densely populated localities. The area includes 943 cessed buildings in lanes 1 to 15, with over 8,000 tenants and around 800 landowners. Most of these structures are more than a century old and in a dilapidated condition. With small and congested plot sizes, the government has deemed cluster redevelopment a sustainable solution for the area.

The redevelopment will be carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, local MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Amin Patel, and residents have extended strong support to the initiative.

MHADA has already appointed Mahimtura Consultants to prepare the master plan for the project, titled ‘Kamathipura Rehabilitation Project – Urban Village’. It envisions spacious and safer housing for residents, along with commercial buildings, recreational spaces, and planned infrastructure.

Under the project, MHADA will receive 44,000 square meters of developed area, creating a significant housing stock in central Mumbai. Developers will get 567,000 square meters of area, from which approximately 4,500 residential units are expected to be constructed.

The state government has also finalized a compensation policy for landowners under a government resolution dated July 2, 2024. Depending on the size of their plots, landowners will receive between one to four flats measuring 500 sq. ft. each, with additional flats awarded for plots above 200 sq. meters.

After decades of waiting, over 8,000 tenants of Kamathipura are now on track to receive permanent, secure homes through this historic redevelopment initiative.