Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: 2,000 Affordable Homes to be Launched in City, Says CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to launch its upcoming housing lottery, offering 2,000 affordable homes in Mumbai, as announced by Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHADA. According to Jaiswal, the majority of the 2,000 affordable homes to be offered through the lottery will be allocated to the lower income group (LIG), mid-income group (MIG), and economically weaker section (EWS), Hindustan Times reported.

Jaiswal also mentioned that while the majority of homes will be designated for lower and mid-income groups, there will be a few available for the higher income group (HIG). Additionally, some premium 3 BHK apartments in Goregaon will be included in the MHADA Lottery 2024.

According to a report of HT, "We are aiming to come up with the lottery for Mumbai in September and the final announcement will be made in a few days," said Jaiswal.

How to Apply for MHADA Lottery 2024