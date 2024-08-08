Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: 2,030 Flats Up for Grabs, Registration Starts on August 9

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has announced a housing lottery for the sale of 2,030 flats in various projects at Pahadi Goregaon, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, and Shivdham Complex-Malad. The online registration and application process for the lottery will begin at 12 PM on August 9, 2024.

The information booklet for the lottery will be available on the MHADA website at (https://housing.mhada.gov.in). The online registration and application process will be officially launched by MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal during the 'Go Live' event on Friday, August 9, 2024. Following the event, the link for online registration and application will be available from 12 PM onwards, and registered applicants can submit their applications online.

The deadline for submitting online applications is 3 PM on September 4, 2024. Acceptance of the online deposit amount will be accepted until 11:59 PM on September 4, 2024. The provisional list of received applications will be published by 6 PM on September 9, 2024. Objections and claims regarding the provisional list can be submitted online until 12 PM on September 10, 2024. The final list of accepted applications will be published by 6 PM on September 11, 2024. The computerized draw for the lottery will be held at 11 AM on September 13, 2024, with the location to be announced soon by the board.

The Mumbai Board's housing lottery for 2024 includes:

359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

627 flats for the Lower Income Group (LIG)

768 flats for the Middle Income Group (MIG)

276 flats for the Higher Income Group (HIG)

This includes 1,327 newly constructed flats by MHADA, of which 370 flats have been obtained as housing stock from developers under redevelopment projects according to Development Control Regulations 33(5), 33(7), and 58, and 333 scattered flats from previous lotteries.

To participate in the lottery, applicants can use the IHLMS 2.0 computerized system available on both Android and iOS operating systems. The mobile app "Mhada Housing Lottery System" is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices. The registration, application, and payment process is also available on MHADA's official website. Click Here.

An information brochure, video tutorials, and help files about the new computerized system are also available on the website. Applicants are urged to review this material before participating in the lottery.

The annual family income limits for participation in the lottery are as follows:

Up to Rs. 6 lakhs for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Up to Rs. 9 lakhs for the Lower Income Group (LIG)

Up to Rs. 12 lakhs for the Middle Income Group (MIG)

Above Rs. 12 lakhs for the Higher Income Group (HIG) (no upper limit for HIG)

Individuals from the EWS can apply for houses in both EWS and LIG categories. Those from the LIG can apply for both LIG and MIG categories. Individuals from the MIG can apply for both MIG and HIG categories. Those from the HIG can only apply for the HIG category.

“MHADA has not appointed any representatives, consultants, or property agents for the sale of flats. Applicants are advised not to engage with any such individuals, as the Mumbai Board will not be responsible for any transactions or frauds conducted with them,” said an official from MHADA.