Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: MHADA Initiates Lottery for 2,000 Houses, Winners to Be Announced in September

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in Mumbai is set to unveil a major lottery soon, with plans to draw lots for approximately 2,000 houses. The lottery process for the Mumbai board has commenced, and an official advertisement is expected within the next 15 days. Winners are slated to be announced in early to mid-September, coinciding with the start of the selection process.

Last year, MHADA conducted a lottery for 4,082 houses, with a staggering 1,00,935 registrations. A senior MHADA official has confirmed that preparations for this year's lottery advertisement are underway. The advertisement, featuring houses in Goregaon, Antop Hill, Dindoshi, and Vikhroli, is scheduled for release by the end of July.

Participation in the lottery requires submission of seven essential documents, significantly streamlining the process compared to previous years. This initiative by MHADA aims to save citizens both time and money. Applicants will need to provide an Aadhaar card, PAN card, domicile certificate, affidavit, caste certificate, and relevant class certificate to qualify for reservation benefits.

Following Mumbai's lead, MHADA is expected to announce a lottery in Pune soon, aiming to conduct it before the assembly elections. Meanwhile, Mumbai's dabbawalas have requested a 10% reservation in the MHADA lottery, potentially impacting the general public's quota. Prices in this year's MHADA lottery are anticipated to rise by 15-50% compared to last year; for instance, a LiG unit could cost Rs 73 lakh in Malad and Rs 86 lakh in Goregaon, up from Rs 45 lakh in Goregaon last year.

