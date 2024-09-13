Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: No Deadline Extension for 2030-Flat Housing Scheme; Over 75,000 Applications Received

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has confirmed that the deadline for online applications for its 2030 flat housing scheme will not be extended. The last day to submit applications is 12 pm on September 19, 2024, with no plans for any grace period.

As of now, MHADA has received over 75,000 applications, with 55,000 applicants having completed the necessary Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). The authority also reminded applicants that EMD payments can be made online until 11:59 PM on September 19, 2024.

The online registration process for the lottery opened on August 9, 2024, and so far, interest in the scheme has been substantial. The computerized lottery draw is set to take place on October 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Ahead of the draw, MHADA will publish a provisional list of applicants on its official website on September 27, 2024, at 6 pm. Any claims or objections to this list must be submitted by 12 pm on September 29, 2024. The final list of accepted applicants will be made available on October 3, 2024, at 6 pm.

These homes are located in various projects across Mumbai, including Goregaon West, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Shivdham Complex-Malad, Dadar, and Lower Parel.

MHADA offers homes under EWS, LIG MIG and HIG categories

MHADA's Mumbai Board is offering a total of 2,030 flats, categorized as follows: 359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 flats for the Low-Income Group (LIG), 768 flats for the Middle-Income Group (MIG), and 276 flats for the High-Income Group (HIG). The draw includes 1,327 flats constructed by MHADA's Mumbai Board, 370 flats (new and from previous draws) received from developers under Development Control Regulations 33 (5), 33 (7), and 58 redevelopment projects, and 333 scattered flats from various colonies in previous draws. All these flats are strategically located, priced below market rates, and are affordable for the general public.

Reduce prices of homes

Last week, MHADA reduced the prices of 370 of the 2,030 lottery homes by 10%-25% and extended the application deadline to September 19 from September 4. New mascots were launched to attract young buyers. The allotment of homes will be made through lottery system.

MHADA has also issued a warning to applicants, urging them to avoid dealing with representatives, consultants, or agents, as the organization has not authorized any third parties for flat distribution. Any transactions conducted with such individuals will not be recognized by MHADA.