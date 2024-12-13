Mumbai MHADA Lottery: Authority to Deliver 3 Million Affordable Housing Units by 2030

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has set an ambitious target to deliver 3 million (30 lakh) affordable housing units by 2030, with 2.2 million units to be developed through slum rehabilitation (SRA) and 800,000 units through affordable housing schemes led by MHADA and CIDCO.

Speaking at a workshop to outline the roadmap for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Growth Hub Project, Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, Vice President & CEO of MHADA, presented a detailed vision for the project. He emphasized the critical role of public-private collaboration in achieving these targets. “This initiative is part of a broader plan to align to achieve a $1.5 trillion economy for India by 2047,” Jaiswal said.

The workshop, which engaged stakeholders such as private developers and construction professionals, aimed to address challenges and collectively find solutions to housing and redevelopment issues in MMR. A major highlight was the discussion around Niti Aayog’s ambitious plan to elevate MMR’s GDP from $140 billion in 2023 to $300 billion by 2030. The MMR Growth Hub Project is a key element of this vision, which seeks to address critical housing shortages, accelerate redevelopment, and create substantial employment opportunities in the region.

Senior MHADA officials, including Milind Shambharkar, IAS, Chief Officer of the Mumbai Building Repairs & Reconstruction Board, and Milind Borikar, IAS, Chief Officer of the MHADA Mumbai Board, discussed the regulatory challenges hindering redevelopment projects. Shambharkar called for reforms to streamline approvals and ensure the timely execution of stalled projects. He also proposed the creation of an online portal to enhance transparency and address citizen grievances more efficiently.

The workshop concluded with a strong emphasis on collaboration between the government, private developers, and citizens to meet the ambitious goals of the MMR Growth Hub Project, positioning MHADA as a central player in the region’s transformation by 2030.