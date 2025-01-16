Mumbai: MHADA Opens Tenement Allotment Applications, Deadline Set for January 31, 2025, Details Inside

Mumbai: The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MHADA) has officially opened the online application process for the allotment of tenements to original tenants, residents, or their legal heirs currently living in transit camps. The Board made this announcement through Milind Shambharkar, Chief Officer of the Board, urging eligible individuals to submit their applications before the deadline of January 31, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

The allotment is based on eligibility criteria outlined in the master list, and applications can be submitted via the official website.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

This opportunity is extended to:

Original tenants or residents who vacated their premises due to dilapidation or redevelopment of cess properties under MHADA’s jurisdiction. Those who currently reside in transit camps because redevelopment of their original buildings is not feasible due to issues like narrow plots, reservations, or road widening. Individuals who have not been permanently allotted any tenement in redeveloped or reconstructed buildings by the Board.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can follow these steps to submit their applications:

Visit the MHADA website and go to the Citizen Corner section. Log in using the email ID and password created during registration and ensure to keep this information safe. Read through the instructions and guidelines carefully before filling out the application form.

Applicants must be ready with scanned copies of the following documents:

A recent passport-sized photograph (JPEG format) Signature or thumb impression (JPEG format) Aadhaar Card (PDF format) Vacation notice, old building rent receipt, electricity bill, transit camp tenement allotment and possession receipt (PDF format) Transfer agreement (if applicable) (PDF format)

Important: Individuals who have already been declared eligible by the Master List Committee should refrain from submitting new applications. Also, those who have previously submitted applications online or offline and have pending cases must reapply online.

Submission of Documents

After completing the online application, applicants must submit self-attested copies of their applications along with supporting documents within 30 days at MHADA Headquarters, Griha Nirman Bhavan, Kalanagar, Bandra East, Mumbai.

Applicants are required to carry original documents during hearings. Eligibility and allotment decisions will be made in accordance with the MHADA Act, 1976, Rules of 1981, and relevant government policies. For further information, applicants can visit the official website.