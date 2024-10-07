Mumbai: Minor Girl Goes Missing After Attending Garba Event in Andheri East, Family Suspects Abduction

In a shocking incident from Andheri East, a minor girl who went to attend a Garba event has gone missing. The family of the minor has filed a complaint with the Andheri Police Station, expressing suspicion of abduction. The police have registered a case and launched a search operation to locate the girl.

According to officials from Andheri Police Station, the 15-year-old girl left her house at 8 PM on October 6 to participate in a Garba event. However, she did not return home. After failing to find her in the nearby areas and checking with relatives, the family approached the Andheri Police Station. Suspecting abduction, the family registered a case against an unknown person.

The Andheri police have registered an FIR under section 137(2) of the BNS Act and have begun their search for the missing minor. The police are currently reviewing all CCTV footage from the girl’s residence and the surrounding areas. The investigation is ongoing.