Mumbai Minor Harassment Case: Suspect Arrested in Prayagraj by MHB Police

In a significant breakthrough, the MHB Police Station in Borivali has arrested an accused of harassing a minor. The arrest was made in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The police have filed an FIR against the accused under Section 74 of the BNS Act and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

According to the information provided by MHB Police, the incident took place on Sunday when the accused took advantage of the darkness to lure the minor towards him and inappropriately touched her. The minor then went home and informed her family about the incident. Following this, the family approached the police station and lodged an FIR against the accused.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the accused had fled. However, he made the mistake of calling his brother from another mobile phone, revealing that he was still in Borivali. The police, outsmarting the accused, tracked down the number and arrested him.

The number from which the accused had called his brother was traced by the police, leading them to his location. It was determined that the location was along a railway track. The police further investigated to find out which train was passing through that location at the time of the call, eventually discovering that the accused was headed towards Uttar Pradesh. The police then reached Prayagraj and waited for the accused, arresting him as soon as he was spotted.