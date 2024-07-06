Mumbai: MMRDA Allocates 2,000 sqm Plot in Dharavi for Redevelopment Project

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sanctioned the allocation of a 2,000 square metre plot in Sector 5 of Dharavi to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), according to reports.

Dharavi, one of India's largest redevelopment projects, is being undertaken by the Adani Group. The area, currently owned by multiple government authorities, is crucial for the redevelopment initiative. This includes approximately 45 acres of land owned by the railways, with 27 acres already transferred. Discussions are also underway regarding plots owned by other authorities.

The Adani Group has acquired a plot from the MMRDA in H Block near Dharavi bus depot, Sector 5, for the redevelopment project. The transfer of this plot was approved during a recent authority meeting. However, the Dharavi redevelopment project has faced controversy due to opposition against relocating ineligible residents outside Dharavi. Discussions are ongoing to relocate affected residents to Mulund and Kurla dairy land, but local residents there have opposed this move. Political parties have also joined the debate, exacerbating tensions over the migration of Dharavi residents.

