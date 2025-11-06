Mumbai: MMRDA Announces 20% Cashback for Commuters Booking via Mumbai One App — Here’s How to Avail the Benefit

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued a new update for commuters using the ‘Mumbai One’ app for city travel. The authority announced that passengers booking tickets through the app can receive 20 percent instant cashback when payments are made via BHIM UPI. The Mumbai One platform enables users to travel conveniently using a single QR-based digital ticket across 11 transport operators, including Mumbai Suburban Railway, Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, and buses operated by BEST, TMT (Thane), MBMT (Mira-Bhayandar), KDMT (Kalyan-Dombivli), and NMMT (Navi Mumbai).

How to Avail the 20% Cashback Offer?

According to MMRDA’s official update on X, a minimum transaction of Rs 20 is required to claim the cashback. Commuters can use this benefit up to six times per month, making it useful for daily travelers. The offer is valid until December 31, 2025. To book tickets, users can download the Mumbai One app from the Google Play Store or the App Store. After opening the app, they need to tap on ‘Quick Ticket’, select the preferred mode of transport, make the payment, and receive the QR code ticket that can be scanned during travel across multiple city networks.

The Mumbai One app provides additional features beyond ticket booking. It includes listings of nearby attractions, such as tourist locations, malls, gardens, restaurants, grocery stores, and fuel stations. When the app was launched, it recorded over 1.25 lakh downloads within 72 hours. Meanwhile, Mumbai Metro Line 3 earlier announced that differently-abled passengers will receive a 25 percent discount on monthly trip passes. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation stated that this concession will come into effect within ten days of the announcement, offering fare relief and promoting accessible transportation for passengers with special needs.