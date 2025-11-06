Muzaffarnagar Accident: Man and 3-Year-Old Child Among Two Nepali Nationals Killed, Nine Injured After Car Collides With Truck on Karnal-Meerut Highway

A fatal road accident occurred on the Karnal-Meerut highway in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of two Nepali nationals and causing serious injuries to nine others. The mishap took place when a car carrying the group collided with a truck. According to officials, the vehicle was transporting 11 Nepali citizens who were traveling towards Chandigarh at the time of the crash. The collision was severe enough to leave the car badly damaged. Police quickly reached the location after receiving information about the incident and immediately started rescue operations to help the victims trapped in the damaged vehicle.

Phugana Police Station SHO Vijay Kumar confirmed that all 11 individuals involved in the accident were Nepali citizens heading to Chandigarh by car. The sudden collision led to chaos at the scene, as the impact caused significant injuries to most passengers. Emergency responders and locals assisted in shifting the injured to a nearby hospital. The authorities are investigating how the vehicle came to collide with the truck, but initial reports indicate the car suffered heavy structural damage. The police are also working to contact the families of those involved and are documenting the details for further legal procedures.

Medical staff at the hospital confirmed that two passengers—identified as 30-year-old Gopal and a 3-year-old child named Anmol—succumbed to their injuries despite immediate medical attention. The remaining injured individuals are undergoing treatment and are reported to be in serious condition. The tragic loss of life has deeply affected the group, who were all traveling together. Police officials have stated that the investigation will look into the cause of the accident, including the speed of the vehicles and road conditions at the time. Further updates will be provided based on the recovery of the injured and the findings of the inquiry.