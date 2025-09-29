Mumbai: MNS Workers Protest at Andheri Metro Station, Damage Billboard, Demand Only Marathi Ads

The party workers of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest against the Hindi advertisements displayed at Andheri Metro Station. During the demonstration, the workers smeared black paint on the boards and even damaged some billboards. The MNS has made it clear that they believe only Marathi language advertisements should be allowed at metro stations in Maharashtra and Mumbai, as Marathi is the official language of the state. The protesters have warned that if any metro station displays advertisements in Hindi in the future, they will continue with similar actions. They assert that no language other than Marathi should be accepted for advertisements in Maharashtra.

MNS आक्रमक! Andheri Metro स्थानकाच्या फलकाला फासलं काळं, कारण... फक्त हिंदी जाहिरात! | NDTV मराठी



मुंबईतील अंधेरी मेट्रो स्थानकावर असलेल्या जाहिरात फलकावर केवळ हिंदी भाषेचा वापर केल्यामुळे मनसे कार्यकर्त्यांनी तीव्र विरोध दर्शवला. मनसे पदाधिकाऱ्यांनी आक्रमक होत या जाहिरात… pic.twitter.com/cQE78wsLQ0 — NDTV Marathi (@NDTVMarathi) September 29, 2025

The Maharashtra government's decision met fierce opposition from civil society groups, language activists and opposition leaders who accused it of trying to impose Hindi - predominantly spoken in northern and central Indian states - in the state.The Maharashtra government's decision met fierce opposition from civil society groups, language activists and opposition leaders who accused it of trying to impose Hindi - predominantly spoken in northern and central Indian states - in the state. The ongoing debate over the promotion and enforcement of the Marathi language in Maharashtra has intensified, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers at the center of several recent controversies. Incidents involving verbal and physical assaults, vandalism, and public intimidation have been reported from various parts of the state, drawing widespread criticism and legal scrutiny.In multiple videos that have gone viral on social media, MNS workers are seen confronting shopkeepers, auto drivers, and even bank employees for not speaking Marathi.