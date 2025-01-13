Mumbai: Model’s Flat Robbed of ₹15 Lakh in Lower Parel, Police Launch Investigation

An unidentified thief broke into the flat of a model while she was away in Karnataka, stealing valuables worth ₹15.30 lakh, including ₹10 lakh in cash and gold jewelry. The incident occurred in the posh India Bulls Sky Forest apartment in Lower Parel, raising concerns about security in the locality. The N.M. Joshi Marg police have registered a case of burglary and initiated an investigation, using CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

The victim, Nikita Barad, originally from Karnataka, resides alone in the luxury apartment. She has two housemaids who leave after completing their work each day. Nikita, currently pursuing a modeling career and financially supported by her brothers, had traveled to her hometown Hubli in Karnataka with her younger brother Ankit on December 12. She returned to Mumbai on January 9 at 9 PM.

The following morning, while inspecting her cupboard, she found that her gold jewelry and ₹10 lakh cash, kept in a drawer, were missing. Realizing a burglary had taken place in her absence, she immediately informed the police.

The thief seemingly took advantage of the flat being unoccupied during her trip. After entering the flat, the burglar stole cash and gold jewelry worth a total of ₹15.30 lakh. Based on Nikita's complaint, the police registered a case of housebreaking against an unidentified individual.

Senior police officials have taken serious note of the incident and directed a joint investigation involving the local police and the crime branch. CCTV footage from the apartment and surrounding areas has been seized to trace the suspect. A special operation has been launched to apprehend the accused.

The burglary in a high-security residential complex like India Bulls Sky Forest has created a sense of fear among local residents. Despite the presence of security guards, the incident raises questions about the effectiveness of the security measures in place.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as the police intensify efforts to nab the thief.