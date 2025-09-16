Mumbai Monorail Services to Be Suspended From September 20 for Upgradation

Mumbai Monorail Service Update: The Mumbai Monorail will stop operations from September 20 as part of a major upgrade to improve safety, speed and reliability, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The suspension will remain in place until further notice and will affect services in both directions between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk. Commuters have been advised to plan alternate routes during this period.

Temporary Suspension of Monorail Services for System Upgradation & Future-Ready Operations



In a decisive step towards strengthening and modernising the Mumbai Monorail system, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the temporary suspension of… — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) September 16, 2025

The move comes after a series of technical failures that left passengers stranded on multiple occasions. On Monday, a train traveling from Gadge Maharaj station to Chembur stopped in Wadala due to a technical fault near Antop Hill Bus Depot and GTBN station. Seventeen passengers were on board. They were moved to another train and taken to the next station by 7:40 a.m. The faulty train was later towed away, according to Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation.

The monorail faced another major breakdown on August 19 when over 500 passengers were trapped between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations during heavy rains. The train stopped around 6:15 p.m. and remained stuck for nearly four hours. With power and air conditioning cut off, several passengers complained of suffocation. Fire brigade teams used three snorkel vehicles to cut open windows and carry out the rescue.

Passengers later said they were left without communication from officials for long periods. Some attempted to break windows while others fainted due to lack of ventilation.