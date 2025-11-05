Mumbai Monorail Train Halts Midway Near Wadala During Trial Run Due to Technical Glitch (Watch Video)

A monorail train came to a sudden halt on tracks near Wadala in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, November 5, due to technical glitches. After receiving the information, a vehicle of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reached the spot to rescue the motorman. The incident occurred during the trial run of the monorail.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows a monorail train that looks like derailed from the track. A fire brigade vehicle and police officials were seen at the spot.

Also Read | Man Sentenced to Three Months in Jail for Sexually Harassing Minor on Mumbai Local Train.

This is the second such incident after September 15 this year, when 17 passengers onboard were rescued with the help of a fire bridge when a monorail train came to a halt on the tracks due to a technical issue. The incident that occurred between the Antop Hill Bus Depot and the GTBN monorail station in Wadala.

Passengers stuck inside the train were rescued after 45 minutes. All the passengers were safe and shifted to another train.