Mumbai Monsoon 2024: BMC Has App To Track Potholes, But No One To Maintain It

As the monsoon approaches, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to appoint a firm to manage its pothole tracking system during the rainy season. The BMC receives a significant number of complaints through this system, especially during the four months of monsoon. Although efforts to concrete roads are underway to prevent potholes, only about 25 percent of the roads have been covered so far.

According to BMC officials, the appointed contractor will be responsible for ensuring the smooth functioning of the tracking system. Alongside a website, residents can utilize a dedicated mobile application to upload photos of potholes, simplifying the complaint process. This application will enable civic engineers to identify and address potholes promptly.

To further streamline pothole repairs, the BMC has assigned one sub-engineer to each of the 227 civic electoral wards. Data from the BMC indicates a significant rise in pothole reports over recent years. In 2023, Mumbai recorded over 70,000 potholes, compared to 38,310 in 2022 and 43,478 in 2021.

Also Read: BMC's Pothole Tracking System Active This Monsoon, Citizens Can Report Potholes via App

Complaints regarding potholes come from various sources including citizens, social media, and local representatives. The BMC itself has a pothole tracking system where citizens can upload and send pictures. Initially, the BMC introduced an app called MCGM 24X7 for geotagging potholes, but it was deemed not user-friendly. Now, users are directed to the MyBMC Pothole Fixit mobile application for pothole-related complaints after logging into MCGM 24X7.