Mumbai Monsoon 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Oversees Nullah Cleaning In City

Amidst the impending arrival of the monsoon season, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took proactive measures to ensure Mumbai's preparedness by personally inspecting the cleaning of nullahs. With the monsoon's arrival often accompanied by heavy rains and potential flooding, the thorough cleaning of drainage systems is crucial to prevent waterlogging and minimize the risk of waterborne diseases.

Shinde's hands-on approach underscores the state government's commitment to safeguarding the city's infrastructure and ensuring the safety of its residents during the challenging weather conditions. The inspection not only highlights the importance of pre-monsoon preparedness but also signifies the government's dedication to proactive governance and disaster management. As Mumbai braces itself for the annual monsoon deluge, Shinde's leadership in overseeing the cleaning process serves as a reassuring sign of proactive governance and readiness to tackle the challenges ahead.

So far, no official statement related to the monsoon's entry in Mumbai has been released. However, the near-normal monsoon onset in Kerala and the absence of anticipated cyclones over the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal are creating a favourable situation for a timely beginning of monsoon showers in Mumbai. Monsoon has entered Andaman and is expected to reach Mumbai between June 10 and 11, according to the IE.

The monsoon normally arrives in Mumbai on June 11. However, Mumbai rains got delayed last year by two weeks because of unfavourable weather conditions like Cyclone Biparjoy. Although, Mumbaikars have to wait till the second week of June to enjoy Monsoon, pre-monsoon showers will bring respite from scorching summer.