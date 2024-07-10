Mumbai Monsoon: BMC Orders Swift Action on Potholes After 300mm Rainfall, Ensuring Road Safety

Assistant engineers tasked with addressing pothole issues during the monsoon have been directed to promptly hit the road and tackle the problems in a time-bound manner. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar convened an urgent meeting shortly after Mumbai experienced 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours earlier this week.

“In the wake of heavy rainfall, the 227 assistant engineers have been instructed to proactively patrol their assigned areas, identify potholes, and fill them even if they are still small. The roads should be maintained in optimal condition, with potholes filled as soon as the rain subsides,” Bangar directed. Following the deluge from 1 am to 7 am on July 8, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani directed to ensure pothole-free roads, aiming to prevent inconvenience for Mumbaikars during their commutes. Subsequently, a meeting was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, where Additional Commissioner (Projects) Bangar discussed immediate measures for restoring roads to a safe and pothole-free state. Chief Engineer (Roads) Girish Nikam, along with other engineers and officials, were present at the meeting.

Bangar highlighted the high probability of road erosion and pothole formation due to the heavy rainfall. Consequently, the 227 assistant engineers must visit their respective jurisdictions, identify deteriorated patches and potholes, and proactively carry out repairs. Timing is crucial, and the municipal corporation has established a system to ensure smooth and uninterrupted travel for citizens and motorists. “Every complaint received through citizens, public representatives, media, and social media must be resolved within the stipulated time. Coordination with various municipal departments is essential to prioritize pothole-filling efforts. Engineers must demonstrate urgency in road repair work, ensuring that any identified pothole is filled within 24 hours,” Bangar directed.

The BMC is responsible for the maintenance and repair of roads, main roads, and expressways in Mumbai. The city faces unique challenges due to heavy rainfall in short periods, high traffic density, and trenches dug for various utility services, all contributing to road damage.