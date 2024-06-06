Mumbai: Motorcyclist and Auto Driver Booked for Abandoning Elderly Woman on Roadside After Accident; Found Deceased Later

The MHB Police have registered an FIR against a motorcyclist and an auto-rickshaw driver for abandoning a senior citizen woman on the roadside and causing an accident involving the motorcyclist. The decomposed body of the senior citizen woman was found on the roadside in Naigaon. Upon investigation, the police found that after the woman had an accident, instead of taking her for treatment, she was left on the roadside.

According to the information received from the police, an FIR has been registered against the two accused under IPC sections 201, 279, 304(A), 337, 338, and Motor Vehicle Act sections 184 and 187.

A police officer stated that Lakshmi Sayani (75), who lived in Borivali with her sons and grandson, sometimes begged on the streets and sometimes went for walks in the evening, returning home late at night. However, on May 30, when she went out in the evening, she did not return home that night. When Sayani did not return, her family reported her missing to the police.

Sayani's grandson, Ganesh Jambule, said that on June 1, while they were searching for her, they heard that a senior citizen woman had been hit by a motorcyclist on the Dahisar bridge the previous night and was taken to the hospital in an injured condition. The family began searching for Sayani in nearby hospitals but could not find her.

Ganesh Jambule mentioned that he received a call from the Borivali police station, informing him that the body of a senior citizen woman was found on the roadside in Naigaon and was kept at a local hospital there. When Jambule went to check, he found that the woman was his grandmother.

A police officer explained that upon questioning people where the accident occurred, it was found that the motorcyclist who hit the woman claimed he was taking her to the hospital but instead had put her in an auto-rickshaw and abandoned her on the Naigaon highway.

The Naigaon police found the senior citizen woman’s body in a decomposed state. The investigation has revealed the entire case, and the police have now registered an FIR and are continuing their investigation.