Mumbai: MTNL Cable Theft Foiled in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Police Nab Two, Search Underway for Third

Yet another case of MTNL cable theft has surfaced in the city. The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Police have registered a case against three individuals after catching two of them red-handed while attempting to steal underground cables near the MTNL signal in the BKC area. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on 11 October, when the police crime prevention team acted swiftly and nabbed the suspects on the spot.

According to the police, officers from the BKC Police Station were on routine patrol when they noticed a yellow JCB machine parked by the roadside near the MTNL signal, with excavation work in progress. The team grew suspicious and questioned the workers. On seeing the police, one person fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The police detained the driver of the JCB, who identified himself as Rehman Ali Mohar Ali (23). During interrogation, another suspect, Fakruddin Mohammad Hadees Shah (36), revealed that the two, along with Fakruddin’s brother Kamaruddin Mohammad Hadees Shah (34), had come to steal underground cables.

Police immediately took Rehman Ali and Fakruddin Shah into custody, while Kamaruddin Shah managed to escape. A manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding accused.

A case has been registered at the BKC Police Station under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 3(5), 303(2), and 62 and further investigation is underway.