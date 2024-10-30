Mumbai: Woman Denied Free Food for Refusing to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'; Video Goes Viral

A video taken outside a Mumbai Hospital has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a man is seen distributing food to people waiting in line, but he allegedly asked people to chant "Jai Shri Ram" before taking food from the stall. It is also claimed that he asked a woman to chant the slogan. When some people noticed this, they began recording a video.

In the video, some individuals say that distributing food and asking people to chant "Jai Shri Ram" is harmless, while others argue that enforcing religious slogans to receive food is discriminatory and unfair to people of different faiths.

Woman Denied Free Food for Refusing To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

In Mumbai, a Muslim woman, who was in the queue for food, was asked to say 'Jai Shri Ram' by the food distributor if she wanted food. When she didn't say it, she was asked to go away from the queue. The food was being distributed by some NGOs near TATA hospital. pic.twitter.com/XE4CejQXP4 — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) October 29, 2024

The video also captures a woman wearing a scarf protesting that she was asked to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and was denied food when she refused. The elderly man distributing the food acknowledges he is asking people to chant before distributing food, saying he sees nothing wrong with it.

In the video, the man distributing food tells those in line that anyone who wants food must chant "Jai Shri Ram," and those unwilling should leave the line. When a woman objects, the man tries to dismiss her, sparking a heated exchange. The person filming intervenes, and the woman explains, "The elderly man says he will give me food only if I chant 'Jai Shri Ram'; otherwise, I should leave." The videographer responds, "If he requires that for food, maybe you shouldn’t take it."

Opinions are divided. One person says, "I chanted it too, and there’s nothing wrong," while another disagrees, stating, "If the hospital doesn't discriminate, why should he? If he's here to distribute food, he should just do that." The man distributing food defends his actions, saying, "This isn’t about religion. This is Ram's land."

Mumbai Police have taken note of the incident. The Bhoiwada Police have registered a non-cognizable offense against the man accused of forcing the slogan during food distribution and issued him a notice, warning him to maintain peace. Authorities have stated that any disruption of public order linked to this incident will lead to further action.