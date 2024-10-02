Mumbai: MVA Holds Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Leaders of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance met on Wednesday to advance their seat-sharing discussions ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), addressed the media, after the meeting. “Leaders of both the Left parties came today. All these parties were with us in the Lok Sabha, so there was a discussion on what we could give them in the assembly elections," he said.

"Today is the fourth day of discussions. Every seat is being discussed as we have to defeat the BJP on every seat, so every seat is being reviewed,” Sanjay Raut added.

The meeting, held at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's office in Mumbai.State Congress chief Nana Patole and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut were present.

Reports indicate that the talks are expected to conclude before Dussehra.